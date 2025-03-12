Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

