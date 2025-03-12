Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.98 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $362.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

