Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Sells 11,538 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SOXX opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.11 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.26.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

