China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
China Automotive Systems Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.
China Automotive Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
