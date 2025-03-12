Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $47,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $291.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

