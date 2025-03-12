Citizens (CIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Citizens to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter.

Citizens Price Performance

CIA stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.11. Citizens has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Get Citizens alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Citizens to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.