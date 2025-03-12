Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $676,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

