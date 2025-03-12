Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

