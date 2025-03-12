Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CALY opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

