Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Buys A$32,682.50 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy acquired 42,500 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,682.50 ($20,555.03).

Clime Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 69.47.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

Clime Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.