CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CMC Markets Price Performance
Shares of CCMMF remained flat at $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.
About CMC Markets
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Markets
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.