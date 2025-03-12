CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CMC Markets Price Performance

Shares of CCMMF remained flat at $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

