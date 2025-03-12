Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Cohen & Company Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

