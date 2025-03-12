Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $16.19. Columbia Financial shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 20,410 shares trading hands.
Columbia Financial Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Columbia Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,239,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Columbia Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
