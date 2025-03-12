Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 10,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.
