Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $163.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 3.98%. Commercial Vehicle Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

