Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 5,506.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Commerzbank Trading Up 0.2 %

Commerzbank stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,400. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.96. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

