Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 405,965 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,175,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,965 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 1.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $333,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in TC Energy by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,842,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,115 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 330,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.