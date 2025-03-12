Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.24, Zacks reports.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $83.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRBP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

