Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.08 and last traded at $70.57. 339,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,130,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.32.

CNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Core Natural Resources from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $595.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.50 million. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,790,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

