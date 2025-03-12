Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 30,557 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

