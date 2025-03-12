CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Releases Earnings Results

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

CPSH traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,183. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CPS Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.