Critical Analysis: Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) & Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE)

Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vsee Health and Better Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vsee Health $6.38 million 0.71 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Better Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.76 million N/A N/A

Vsee Health has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vsee Health 0 0 0 1 4.00 Better Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vsee Health presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.83%. Given Vsee Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vsee Health is more favorable than Better Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26% Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Vsee Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vsee Health beats Better Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vsee Health

VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. In addition, the company's clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. Its product pipeline also includes BT-002, which intends glycemic control for hypertension; BT-003 to reduce LDL cholesterol in patients with hyperlipidemia; and BT-004, which intends to explore the impact of treatment on liver health in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis/non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

