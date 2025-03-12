Critical Comparison: Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Collective Audience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Collective Audience and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A Greenpro Capital -244.59% -119.86% -88.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Collective Audience and Greenpro Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience $12.14 million 0.03 -$4.57 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.73 million 2.64 $1.07 million ($0.86) -1.10

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Collective Audience.

Collective Audience has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Collective Audience beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

