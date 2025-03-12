Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CROX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Crocs Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. Crocs has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.72.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Crocs by 1,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,480 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after acquiring an additional 577,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Crocs by 30,778.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after buying an additional 455,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after buying an additional 429,994 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

