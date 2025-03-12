Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Stock Down 16.0 %

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.36. Cutera has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cutera stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Cutera worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Featured Stories

