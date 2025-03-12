Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 159932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

CTKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $541.21 million, a P/E ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

Cytek Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 799.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

