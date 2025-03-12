D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after buying an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,435,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,106,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,678 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.