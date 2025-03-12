DA Davidson Predicts Telos’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Telos in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on TLS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.90. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Telos during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telos by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Telos during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

