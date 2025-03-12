Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Trimble by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 136,452 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 768.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 132,467 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

