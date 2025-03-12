Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after buying an additional 176,799 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 732.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after buying an additional 125,687 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 176,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,594,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $331.43 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $321.93 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.71. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

