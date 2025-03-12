Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,432,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $324.63 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.33. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

