Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 26,310 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $126.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

