Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,762 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vistra by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Vistra Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE VST opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.63.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.