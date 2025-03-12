Dale E. Lehmann Sells 30,000 Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) Director Dale E. Lehmann sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,057.70. The trade was a 17.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Optex Systems Stock Performance
Optex Systems stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $10.30.
Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 11.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optex Systems
About Optex Systems
Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.
