Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $11,762,909.40 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,745,481.08. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,565,732.70.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.98.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.93, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

