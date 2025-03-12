David Williams Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Free Report) insider David Williams bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$74,000.00 ($46,540.88).
David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, David Williams bought 82,211 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$3,041.81 ($1,913.09).
- On Thursday, December 12th, David Williams bought 500,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$18,500.00 ($11,635.22).
RMA Global Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.03.
RMA Global Company Profile
RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers data on sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate.
