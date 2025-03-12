Davis R M Inc. Acquires 619 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

