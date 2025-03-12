Davis R M Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 47,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

