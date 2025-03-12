Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BND stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

