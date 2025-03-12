Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,865 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,221 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OWL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.48.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

