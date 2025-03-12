Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $870,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

