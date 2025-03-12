Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

