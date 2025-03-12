Dennis Cho Sells 277 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 277 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $11,332.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,265.44. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 806 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $39,776.10.

On Friday, January 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 144 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $6,564.96.

On Friday, December 20th, Dennis Cho sold 316 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $14,188.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Dennis Cho sold 133 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $6,225.73.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.