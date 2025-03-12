Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $853.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile
