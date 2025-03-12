Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Essential Planning LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6,263.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.7% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $411,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

