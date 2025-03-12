Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.