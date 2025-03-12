Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Stock Position Increased by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 7,558.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708,308 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $46,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,115,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,718,000 after purchasing an additional 127,199 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 747,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,978,000 after purchasing an additional 287,980 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 104,046 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,779,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

