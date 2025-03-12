Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.31. 8,789,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 47,171,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 752,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $6,636,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

