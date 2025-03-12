Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $9.84. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 50,311,802 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,433,000.

