Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $9.84. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 50,311,802 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
