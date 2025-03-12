Distil (LON:DIS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 29140484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.15.
Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.
